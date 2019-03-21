Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Whitesburg Drive in Huntsville

According to Frank McKenzie with Huntsville Fire and Rescue, around 3 p.m. Thursday, a white Ford Taurus hit a pedestrian on Whitesburg Drive at Winthrop Drive, near Drake Avenue.

Police say the man hit was not injured, and he is not filing a report. Huntsville police say the driver stayed at the scene for a few minutes after the incident.

The pedestrian was not taken to the hospital, and the vehicle was last seen northbound on Whitesburg Drive, police say. A white female was driving the vehicle.