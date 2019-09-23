Update: Pedestrian killed in wreck on Old Moulton Road in Morgan County

Update: Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn says the pedestrian was killed.

-----------

Original story:

Morgan County 911 says drivers should avoid the area of Old Moulton Road near Mud Tavern Volunteer Fire Department due to a vehicle versus pedestrian wreck.

Decatur police are assisting at the scene. Alabama State Troopers are handling the investigation of the wreck.

