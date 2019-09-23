Clear
Update: Pedestrian killed in wreck on Old Moulton Road in Morgan County

Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn says the pedestrian was killed.

Posted: Sep 23, 2019 9:01 PM
Updated: Sep 23, 2019 10:01 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

-----------

Original story:

Morgan County 911 says drivers should avoid the area of Old Moulton Road near Mud Tavern Volunteer Fire Department due to a vehicle versus pedestrian wreck.

Decatur police are assisting at the scene. Alabama State Troopers are handling the investigation of the wreck.

For live traffic alerts, click here. Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.

