Huntsville Police are investigating a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle.

It happened at around 9 p.m. off Governor's Drive near the Chic-fil-A.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital. He is in serious condition right now.

The driver of the vehicle stayed here at the scene. They were not injured.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. All westbound lanes are closed right now and only one eastbound lane is open.

This is the 4th pedestrian to be hit in the last two weeks.