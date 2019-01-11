Clear

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Hazel Green gas station parking lot

WAAY 31 has a reporter on the way to the scene and will provide updates.

Posted: Jan. 11, 2019 4:25 PM
Updated: Jan. 11, 2019 5:29 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, a person was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of a Sunoco gas station at 14001 Highway 231/431 North in Hazel Green. He said the victim is being transported to the hospital by helicopter. 

---

