Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Hazel Green gas station parking lot

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, a person was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of a Sunoco gas station at 14001 Highway 231/431 North in Hazel Green. He said the victim is being transported to the hospital by helicopter.
---
WAAY 31 has a reporter on the way to the scene and will provide updates.
