Pedestrian hit by vehicle at Wall Triana and Liberty Drive in Madison

Madison police say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle at Wall Triana and Liberty Drive.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area or expect delays.
WAAY 31 has a reporter on the way to the scene and will provide updates.
