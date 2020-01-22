Clear
BREAKING NEWS Pedestrian hit by vehicle at Wall Triana and Liberty Drive in Madison Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Sheriff’s office: Man accused of bringing gun into Jackson County Courthouse is missing Full Story
BREAKING NEWS 2 taken to Huntsville Hospital after wreck blocking traffic on Bob Wallace Avenue Full Story

Pedestrian hit by vehicle at Wall Triana and Liberty Drive in Madison

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 9:05 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Madison police say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle at Wall Triana and Liberty Drive.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area or expect delays.

WAAY 31 has a reporter on the way to the scene and will provide updates.

For live WAAY 31 traffic alerts, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 24°
Florence
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 26°
Fayetteville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Decatur
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 26°
Scottsboro
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 30°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events