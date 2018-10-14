Pedestrian hit and killed when trying to cross Patton road

A man trying to cross the street is now dead after a car on Saturday night. The accident happened on Patton Road at the intersection of Bob Wallace Avenue. Huntsville police say 28-year-old Jacob Blackwell later died from his injuries at Huntsville Hospital. This is the 5th pedestrian death in Huntsville so far this year.

"We were actually in the car when it happened. It just shocked us. The car stopped over here," said Benny Dupree.

Benny Dupree witnessed Saturday night's pedestrian accident. He was sad when he learned the man hit by a vehicle died from his injuries

"I hate for something like that to happen. Just the emotions and thoughts that were probably going through his head," Dupree said.

Dupree and other drivers have major concerns with Patton road and Jordan lane at the intersection of Bob Wallace Avenue.

"Maybe if they would hurry up and widen the roads towards the arsenal. During the mornings and afternoons, it's just so packed," said Timothy Gledhill.

"With the way the drivers are up and down this street, they go pretty fast. Sometimes pedestrians are scared to talk across the street because they go pretty fast," Dupree said.

Huntsville police haven't confirmed whether Blackwell jaywalked or used the cross walk.

"Make the cross walk more visible for folks, because if you look now you can barely see the cross walk," Dupree said.

"There's jaywalking over here 24/7. I think some things should be enforced as far as jaywalking and the crosswalks," Gledhill said.

Patton Road and Jordan Lane south of Bob Wallace are on the 2035 Huntsville transportation plan. Timothy Gledhill is already aware of this and other projects on the city's budget.

"Why wait? Let's make this happening and we have a school right down here. If not for the safety of our school and children, but for pedestrians like that gentleman," Gledhill said.

The driver and the victim were both given toxicology kits. Criminal charges aren't expected at this time.