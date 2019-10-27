Pedestrian hit and killed in Marshall County

A Grant native is dead after Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) State Troopers said he was hit and killed on Saturday evening.

Troopers said at 8:45 p.m., Christopher A. McCray, 34, was walking in the roadway on U.S. 431 in Marshall County when he was hit by a 2017 Toyota 4Runner.

McCray was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers said the driver of the 4Runner was not injured.

The wreck happened on U.S. 431 at the 303 mile marker, which is about two miles north of Guntersville.

The wreck is currently under investigation by State Troopers, but as of now, no charges have been brought against the driver of the 4Runner.