Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in Scottsboro

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on Monday, according to Scottsboro police.

Captain Erik Dohring says the department received a 911 call about the wreck in the 23,000 block of John T. Reid Parkway. He says witnesses stated the victim, 47-year-old Albert Sarpong of New Jersey, was on the side of the road working in the engine compartment of his 18-wheeler at the time.

Police say the victim appeared to fall or stumble backwards into traffic and was hit by a passerby. He was flown to Huntsville Hospital, where he later died. The department says Sarpong’s family was notified.

The investigation is ongoing.