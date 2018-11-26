Clear
Pedestrian hit and killed by train in Athens

MGN Online Photo

Athens police confirmed the fatality Monday night.

Posted: Nov. 26, 2018 10:36 PM
Updated: Nov. 26, 2018 10:37 PM
Posted By: Sarah Singleterry

Athens police confirmed one person was hit and killed by a train Monday night in Athens near South Street crossing.

WAAY 31 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

