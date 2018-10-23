Pedestrian hit south of Lacey's Spring, ambulances on scene

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle south of Lacey's Spring on Tuesday. The victim is alive, but their injuries are unknown.
The incident happened when the pedestrian was trying to cross the Southbound lane of Highway 231 south of Lacey's Spring.
State troopers will handle the case, but no other details are available at this time.
