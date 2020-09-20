Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run wreck on North Memorial Parkway

One person is dead following a hit-and-run wreck on North Memorial Parkway, according to Huntsville Police.

Officers responded along with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) paramedics to the area of the Parkway near Krispy Kreme around 9 p.m. Sunday night.

The northbound lanes of the Parkway at University Drive were shut down while police worked the wreck.

HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster said the man who was hit was rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition where he was pronounced dead before 10 p.m.

The identity of the victim was not released as of the publishing of this story.

Huntsville Police is searching for the vehicle that struck the man. Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to contact Huntsville Police at 256-722-7100.

The road has since been reopened.