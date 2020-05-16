Clear
Pedestrian dies in Huntsville motorcycle wreck

Huntsville Police said the woman was not safely crossing the road at the time of the wreck.

Posted: May 16, 2020 3:34 PM
Updated: May 16, 2020 3:35 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

A pedestrian is dead after a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning.

According to Huntsville police, the woman was crossing from north to south on University Drive outside of a designated crosswalk.

The person riding the motorcycle suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision.

Police said the crash happened at 12:20 Saturday morning. The name of the victim has not been released.

