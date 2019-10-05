Pedestrian death on North Memorial Parkway raises concerns

A pedestrian death on North Memorial Parkway is raising concern for folks who work along the busy highway.

Huntsville Police believe the pedestrian was trying to cross the parkway Friday night when he was struck by a car in the northbound lanes near cook avenue.

WAAY 31 caught up with one man who works at a local business nearby who tells us he saw the accident happen. He says he sees people cross teh parkway all the time.

"I've seen kids, adults...You can barely see the cars coming in the day time...At night, you're playing russian roulette with your life", says Jarvis Bridgette.

He works at the Krispy Kreme off of North Memorial Parkway. He tells us he saw Friday night's car wreck.

"At first it appeared to be a car wreck but later it turned out that a pedestrian had gotten hit by another car", he explains.

Bridgette tells us he sees people crossing the parkway frequently and that it concerns many people in the area. He says people cross the parkway to get to work and to go home. He believes to prevent another pedestrian death, the city should consider putting a cross walk or an over pass over the parkway for pedestrians.

"They should put up a cross walk so people won't have to risk their lives trying to get from point a to point b", says Bridgette.

Friday night's car wreck claimed the life of a man who was crossing the parkway. Officials believe he was in the road when he was struck and he was trying to get to the other side.

"it's just tragic this guy lost his life", says Bridgette.

The Madison County Coroner told us that the name of the pedestrian who was killed in Friday night's wreck will be released sometime on Sunday.