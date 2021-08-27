Pedestrian bridge at Huntsville Hospital was hit for the second time, by the same truck company

Repairs are being made to a pedestrian bridge that was hit and damaged by a trash removal truck around 6:30 Friday morning. The bridge connects Huntsville Hospital to the Blackwell Medical Tower on Gallatin St.

This is the second time the same bridge has been hit, and by the same trash removal company.



Waste Away Dumpster Services first hit the overpass two years ago on August 26, 2019.

The overpass meets all the required codes and 18-wheelers drive down the street all the time with no problem.

Huntsville Hospital's Vice President of Support Services, Rudy Hornsby, said the only reason it's happened is because, both times, the driver left the rails up after dropping a dumpster off elsewhere.

"My office is on this bridge, so the last time they hit it, the first time they hit it, I was sitting here in the office and threw all my papers up in the air, all on the floor, and all this kind of stuff," he said. "So, I wish they’d quit hitting my office actually.”

Hornsby said it's frustrating this has now happened two times. Cosmetic work for the overpass is still a work in progress, and Hornsby said that's not the only thing that needs to be worked on.

“I just wish they’d take this seriously, and take control of it, and quit doing this. Not only to me but to anybody," Hornsby said. "I mean, they just need to improve their safety practice, you know, and get this under control.”

No one was hurt from this accident.