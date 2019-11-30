Pedestrian Hit And Killed Off University Dr.

Huntsville Police say a pedestrian who was crossing the road was hit and killed overnight.

It happened at University Drive near Boxwood Drive at 12:36 a.m. Westbound lanes were closed for several hours because of a crash.

Huntsville Police say the pedestrian was crossing the road to go to the bus stop when he was hit by a black Lexus. While he was laying on the road, police say he was hit by a 2005 Chevy Tahoe.

Huntsville Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Don Webster told WAAY 31 the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified him as 49-year-old Timothy Lee Redmond. Police say Redmond was wearing dark clothing when he was hit.

It is unclear if either of the drivers will face any charges. Their names have not been released, but police report a 25-year-old person was driving the car and a 41-year-old person was driving the SUV.

Huntsville Police are still investigating.