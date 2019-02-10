Pedestrian hit and killed by RV in Decatur

A 19-year-old was hit and killed by an RV Saturday night in Decatur.

The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. on the Highway 31 Causeway. That's on the Limestone County side of the river.

The victim's name has not been released yet as police are letting the family know what happened.

The Limestone County coroner Mike West says the cause of death is blunt force trauma.

West says the pedestrian was hit by the RV side mirror and then fell over the guardrail.

Decatur Police found the body on the bank of the Tennessee River. They are investigating the pedestrian's death, and are expecting to release more information tomorrow morning.