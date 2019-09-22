Pearson shines, in UNA vs JSU battle at Burgess-Snow

The story of the night was Josh Pearson. The Austin alum put up three touchdowns in the 30-12 victory over UNA.
The Lions have lost three straight, and now look to get a win over Presbyterian. JSU faces Austin Peay this Saturday.
Pearson is now just one touchdown away from the JSU school record.
