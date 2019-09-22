Clear

Pearson shines, in UNA vs JSU battle at Burgess-Snow

Pearson posted three touchdowns in 30-12 victory in Jacksonville.

Posted: Sep 22, 2019 11:16 AM
Updated: Sep 22, 2019 11:17 AM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

The story of the night was Josh Pearson. The Austin alum put up three touchdowns in the 30-12 victory over UNA. 

The Lions have lost three straight, and now look to get a win over Presbyterian. JSU faces Austin Peay this Saturday. 

Pearson is now just one touchdown away from the JSU school record. 

