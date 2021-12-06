Pearl Harbor performance a way to honor her dad, too, says Colbert County High School band member

Colbert County High School Band senior band member Emily Vandiver loves the thrill of performing.

“I’ve done a lot of honor bands some with Auburn, some with Alabama, some with UAB, all the colleges around here,” she said.

Tuesday’s performance in Hawaii in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade will be the chance of a lifetime.

It comes after more than a year of missed opportunities due to Covid-19.

“A lot of my band stuff got messed up, no honor band, no trip, nothing, so this is my first trip and probably my biggest opportunity I’ve had in years. And it’s my senior year so it means a lot to me to have something this big my last year,” she said.

For Emily, this trip has an even deeper meaning.

“My dad served in the Marines," she said,

"My entire life I’ve been around that, him talking about it, him playing the music and he’s always in a way, I wouldn’t say pushed on me, but really I’ve been raised to really appreciate it so especially playing like the patriotic songs (and) the different branches of the military, especially The Marine’s Hymn. (I) really try my best to do good on those.”

Emily tells me her heart swells with pride when they play The Marine’s Hymn.

“When we play The Marine's Hymn he’s in my head," she said of her dad.

Emily hopes to continue her music career and march in college, with an eye on Auburn University.

