Pearl Harbor parade a way to honor, pay respect to survivors, veterans

The Colbert County High School band will march along Waikiki Beach with dozens of World War II veterans as Americans pause to remember the devastating attack on Pearl Harbor 80 years ago.

This is the memorial parade's 10th year. The purpose is to honor and pay respect to the Pearl Harbor survivors, veterans, active-duty military and their families.

WAAY 31 spoke with the parade organizer, who said his only regret is that they didn't start the parade sooner. The parade serves as a living memorial and an event filled with love, compassion and respect for your neighbor.

"It's a reconciliation thing," Joe Biggs said. "Not only do we remember the past, but we also recognize that once-bitter enemies can be friends and allies. I think this is really important, especially in an environment that seems to be divided at every turn.

"Nobody cares about your political affiliation. Nobody cares what color you are. We are all just coming together and paying a heartfelt tribute to those who need to be remembered."

