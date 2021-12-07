Colbert County teachers 'thrilled' for students to perform in Pearl Harbor parade

As the world stops to remember the attack on Pearl Harbor, hundreds of people are expected to celebrate the brave men and women still with us for the 10th annual Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade.

It will take place along the famous Kalakaua Avenue. Crowds are expected to line the street with American flags in celebration of those who served our country through the years.

It will truly be a living memorial, giving people of all ages the opportunity to stand alongside members of "the greatest generation" and to thank them for their service. The Colbert County High School band said they're ready to march and play for our veterans and to make everyone back home proud.

For school leaders, this is a moment they've been waiting for.

"It created something that we’re not used to and we’ve never seen before," CCHS Assistant Principal Lee Craft said. "We’re not only representing our community in our school, but we are representing our state, and we’re representing the southeastern United States."

North Alabama is on the map thanks to the passion and level of commitment from the students at Colbert County High School.

"This is an opportunity that some of them will cherish for the rest of their life," said Joseph Bennett, an Army veteran who teaches automotive technology.

He's thrilled to see his students represent on an international stage.

"They can do anything they set their mind to if they’re willing to make the sacrifices needed," Bennett said.

A sentiment echoed by Air Force veteran and computer science teacher Mike Ricketts.

"As a veteran, I think it’s important for these kids to see part of history," Ricketts said. "It’s important that they can see the past and honor the veterans before they go. We have very little World War II veterans left."

School leaders hope this opportunity will inspire others.

"It doesn’t matter where you come from; there are opportunities out there if you’re willing to work for them, if you’re willing to discipline yourself, do what it takes to work hard and earn the right to participate in those opportunities. Anything can happen," said Colbert County Schools Superintendent Chris Hand. "That’s one of the great things about our country — one of the parts of freedom that I appreciate and I hope these kids learn to appreciate as well — that anything is possible."