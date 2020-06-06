Peacefuly march against racism and injustices in Albertville

Hundreds of people peacefully protested against racism and injustices in Albertville Saturday afternoon.

For 8 minutes and 46 seconds the exact time George Floyd was on the ground before he died, people laid on the grass in front of Albertville High School with their hands behind their back.

"I'm sick of it, honestly. It is time for everybody to open their eyes. Open their hearts and listen," organizer Unique Morgan Dunston said.

Hundreds of people got their signs and marched to the Marshall County Courthouse in Albertville chanting things like "Black Lives Matter" and "no justice no peace."

"It''s a movement we just want to be the same," protester Rosalinda Dominguez explained.

Protesters had a mix of emotions including grief and disbelief.

"There's no reason for people's hearts to be so dark and to hate each other like this. There's no reason for that," protester Corey Havis said.

Organizers say the march was a way to not only bring awareness against racism and injustices, but for people to process those emotions.

"This is uncomfortable. It's okay to cry. It's okay to be angry right now. It's okay to just take a moment," Morgan Dunston said.

Organizers hope the demonstration has a ripple effect to the community to spread love and end hate.

"We all feel pain. We all just want the best things for our kids, for our countries and for our neighbors," Ileana Snyder said.

Everything did remain peaceful. Law enforcement officers kept protesters safe as they marched through downtown Albertville. After the march, protesters went straight to their cars to go home.