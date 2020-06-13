Peaceful protest in Guntersville aimed towards voter registration

Guntersville Police say several hundred people came to a peaceful protest in Guntersville Saturday to come together in unity in light of George Floyd's death.

There was a "lay-in", voter registration booth and a march around downtown.

This comes as some in Marshall County want more take action beyond marching and prepare to put their feelings behind their vote in upcoming elections.

WAAY-31 spoke with protesters about the important message those involved want you to know.

As people sat and laid here with their hands behind their back, reciting George Floyd's last words...there was also push to get people to know their constitutional rights.

Like being able to vote.

One of the lead organizers of the protest says she hopes people will continue to show up in large numbers when the time comes to cast their ballot.

"We need these people in Marshall county to recognize that our vote counts so that other officers can be held accountable because they are wreaking havoc on those communities," said Julie Roden.

Julie Roden was one of the lead organizers of the protest on Saturday.

She says she was happy to see so many people come out and support a cause that should matter to everyone: ending police brutality and voting.

Several people told WAAY-31 in light of recent events, they've seen a major shift in different states on police reform and say it's because of a bigger change in local government.

"We don't get leadership from Montgomery or from D.C... It comes from the bottom. It comes from local people taking care of their community and their neighborhoods," said Rick Neighbors.

Rick Neighbors is a nominee for United States Congress but spoke to us as a citizen Saturday evening.

He told us it's unfortunate to know so many people in Marshall county are not registered to vote.

That's why this protest was also geared towards getting people registered and emphasized the importance of voting in every election.

"30% of the people eligible are not voting. Right here in Marshall county there's 23,000 who are eligible to vote but they're not even registered," he said.

Roden says even though she doesn't share the same experiences as persons of color, she stands with those who are struggling with racial injustices and hopes change will happen soon.

"We just want to be seen and have our problems understood by people who don't have to go through them," she said.

Organizers say several people did get register to vote and they hope more will continue to register.