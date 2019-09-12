Pay raises approved for mayor, Huntsville City Council

Pay raises for Huntsville's mayor, city council president and city council members were approved 4-1 Thursday night during a meeting. Councilwoman Jennie Robinson was the only 'no.'

According to the mayor's office, Tommy Battle's salary will increase from $136,000 to $176,000, the council president's salary will increase from $39,000 to $49,000 and the city council members' salaries will increase from $33,000 to $44,000 each. The ordinance says the raises will take effect Nov. 2, 2020.

The raises didn't pass in August, and Council President Devyn Keith introduced a new ordinance to try again to give the mayor and the rest of city council a raise. Read more here, here and here.

Below is the ordinance that passed Thursday night. (Mobile/App users, click here)