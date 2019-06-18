Community optimistic about paving underway on two major Huntsville roads

Progress has been made in Huntsville on the multimillion-dollar expansion project on Cecil Ashburn Drive.

The City of Huntsville shared that nearly 2,000 feet of asphalt has already been placed, and it's finally starting to look like a road again.

Brad Garland lives in Big Cove, and he thinks the paving that's already been done on Cecil Ashburn could be a sign it's ahead of schedule.

"From the videos, there has been really strong progress being made. I'm optimistic it will be open before that 10-month window is fully closed," he said.

The City of Huntsville won't confirm that, but it shared that the next step is to install asphalt on the west side of the road by the end of the month.

"I'm looking forward to it being done," Garland said.

Paving on Cecil Ashburn isn't the only thing on Garland's mind. He said he's fully aware of the nighttime paving also taking place on Governors Drive. He said the paving has made him readjust his schedule again.

"I've been trying to get to work earlier or leaving earlier or later to avoid the rush," Garland said.

The five-mile repaving project started a week ago and isn't expected to be complete until the end of summer.

"There has been loose gravel and rocks, so I don't want to go when there are too many cars because cars are kicking up debris, and that's causing new damage for other folks," he said.

With a week full of rain in the forecast, Garland is hoping the timeline won't be pushed back any further.

"If it's delayed with the repaving itself, that just means more time, and if the roads are in the state of repaved and unpaved, that will definitely cause some congestion in the morning," he said.

In the meantime, he's waiting for both projects to be finished and to be able to drive on Cecil Ashburn again.

"I'm hoping that will be open soon," Garland said.

The City of Huntsville said the project is still on track and expected to partially reopened on October 1st.

The Governors Drive paving project is being handled by the State Department of Transportation, not the City of Huntsville. They previously said the work had to be done over the summer because of pavement temperatures, but they assured us it will be done by the beginning of the school year. The first day of school in Huntsville is August 5th.