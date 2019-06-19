Clear
Massive repaving project underway in Boaz thanks to sales tax increase

A massive repaving project is underway in Boaz. It's being paid for by last year's one-cent sales tax increase.

Posted By: Sierra Phillips

WAAY 31 was in Marshall County on Wednesday finding out what drivers can expect.

The city set aside more than a million dollars for road improvements. Work was supposed to kick off at the end of last year, but rain delayed the project. However, some roadwork was done in October, before the weather delays.

One resident said he's happy to see crews out repaving. 

"There's probably a lot more that needs improvement than is in good shape right now," said Kenny Brown, who lives in Boaz.

Almost 20 streets are on the list, including: Weather, Coral Street, Lou May, Kilpatrick Circle, Kilpatrick Lane, Walnut, Daily, Basset, Douglas, Man, Franklin Avenue, Verbon, Mallory Lane, Vista, Ingram, Williams and Martin Road.

The mayor said the goal is to repave every single street in the city. 

