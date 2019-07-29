According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, paving on Governors Drive in Huntsville should be complete by Monday, weather permitting.
Crews have been working to fix a middle turn lane that was too narrow.
A department spokesperson, Seth Burkett, says punch list work and permanent striping and pavement markers will remain in place. However, he says those work items should have little impact on nighttime travel and no impact on rush hour and daytime traffic.
