Paula Abdul to be American Idol guest judge after Luke Bryan tests positive for coronavirus

Luke Bryan won't be part of the first American Idol LIVE show Monday night.
The country music star and show judge tweeted that he tested positive for coronavirus. He said he's doing well and looks forward to being back at it soon.
Paula Abdul will join Lionel Richie and Katy Perry as a guest judge on Monday’s episode. It starts at 7 p.m.
I’m sad to say I won’t be a part of tonight’s first live @AmericanIdol show. I tested positive for COVID but I’m doing well and look forward to being back at it soon.
