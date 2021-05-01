Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Paul Barjon takes three-stroke lead, eyes breakthrough win at Huntsville Championship

This is Barjon’s second stint on the Korn Ferry Tour, and a win Sunday would move him to the brink of securing a PGA TOUR card.

Posted: May 1, 2021 9:55 PM
Posted By: WAAY 31 Sports

The following is a release from the Korn Ferry Tour: 

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – If anyone at the Huntsville Championship is due for a Sunday breakthrough, it’s Paul Barjon.

The Frenchman has been here a handful of times this season. He took a share of the lead into the weekend multiple times. He led after 54 holes. He even came from behind and played his way into a playoff. Maybe this time around a three-stroke lead atop “Huntsville Mountain” will be what Barjon needs to summit a Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard for the first time in his career.

Playing in the final pairing, Barjon carded a 6-under 64. Only one player went lower than Barjon Saturday at The Ledges. The former Texas Christian University golfer made seven birdies, including one at the par-4 2nd, statistically the toughest hole of the third round. Barjon also shot a bogey-free 3-under 32 on the course’s challenging back nine.

The lone blemish on Barjon’s scorecard came at the par-3 4th, where his tee shot plugged in a greenside bunker. Barjon left his second shot in the bunker, but got up and down for bogey and minimized the damage; he birdied three of the next five holes to take the outright lead, then padded it with birdies at Nos. 14 and 17.

“This course looks like you can really take it low. Then you miss the green and you’re in the canyon,” Barjon said. “Tomorrow I’ll be patient, follow the game plan and see where it takes me.”

Barjon found the winner’s circle three times in three seasons on the Mackenzie Tour, winning twice in 2016 and once more in 2019, when he finished atop the Tour’s Order of Merit and regained Korn Ferry Tour status. This is Barjon’s second stint on the Korn Ferry Tour, and a win Sunday would move him to the brink of securing a PGA TOUR card.

Good results have come in bundles this season for Barjon, who has three T2 finishes, a T3 finish, and another pair of top-5s in 24 starts. But a win continues to elude him.

Barjon entered the final round of the 2020 El Bosque Mexico Championship by INNOVA three strokes off the lead. He lost in a three-man playoff. In his first start following the COVID-19 pandemic hiatus, Barjon carried a share of the lead into the weekend at the Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass. He played the next three rounds at 1-over par and finished T14. A month later, Barjon co-led the TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons after 36 holes, only to finish T3 as David Lipsky ran away from the field with weekend rounds of 10-under 62 and 6-under 66. Barjon started the following Sunday in T2 position, and ended it in the same place. Three weeks later, Barjon had a share of the 54-hole lead at the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz. A final-round 2-over 73 meant another T2 for Barjon.

“I’ve been able to get over all of them,” Barjon said. “Finishing second is finishing second. It’s not like you don’t win and you finish 50th. It’s still a good result. Sometimes you play really good and finish in the top five. You did your best, and you didn’t win. In Mexico, I lost in a playoff. That’s always a bummer. But it’s still a good learning experience.

“It was hard on the Mackenzie Tour to win. It’s hard here. It’s a goal of mine to win here and on the PGA TOUR, play in the Ryder Cup. But you have to trust the process, and if it happens, it happens.”

Barjon struggled in the early part of the calendar year, but a putter switch ahead of last week’s Veritex Bank Championship brought him back to form. Following an even-par opening round, Barjon tied the Texas Rangers Golf Club tournament course record with a 9-under 62. Barjon rode that round to a T15 finish, and the momentum he built is still rolling this week in Huntsville.

“I putted with my old putter for 3.5 years,” Barjon said. “It’s one of these things, sometimes you need a change to kick things off. Maybe it will last in the bag. Who knows? The old one is still in the car.”

New putter, new Paul Bajorn? Sounds like a winner.

Final-round tee times will run from 6:56 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. local time Sunday off the first tee.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 62°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
Fort Payne
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 53°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 527922

Reported Deaths: 10896
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson761281517
Mobile40747804
Madison34485498
Tuscaloosa25603449
Montgomery24232584
Shelby23325246
Baldwin20941305
Lee15784168
Calhoun14438312
Morgan14229278
Etowah13772352
Marshall12147221
Houston10487280
Elmore10002205
Limestone9920150
Cullman9600193
St. Clair9561237
Lauderdale9376237
DeKalb8802185
Talladega8167175
Walker7200278
Autauga6904107
Jackson6790110
Blount6613135
Colbert6278134
Coffee5479115
Dale4802111
Russell437438
Franklin423382
Chilton4224111
Covington4105116
Tallapoosa3990149
Escambia392575
Chambers3541122
Dallas3530150
Clarke350260
Pike309077
Marion3088100
Lawrence299297
Winston273372
Bibb259463
Marengo248164
Geneva246875
Pickens233459
Barbour230056
Hale221375
Butler215269
Fayette211762
Henry188344
Cherokee183645
Randolph179141
Monroe175540
Washington166639
Macon158749
Clay153056
Crenshaw151357
Cleburne148241
Lamar140834
Lowndes138353
Wilcox126227
Bullock122840
Conecuh109828
Perry107526
Coosa106728
Sumter103932
Greene92134
Choctaw60024
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 847430

Reported Deaths: 12197
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby947521610
Davidson88945931
Knox50369633
Hamilton43960491
Rutherford42810428
Williamson27845217
Sumner23831347
Montgomery20074224
Wilson18700233
Out of TN1824897
Unassigned16971134
Sullivan16604290
Blount15388193
Bradley14920149
Washington14471245
Maury13406171
Sevier13304175
Putnam11321174
Madison11097241
Robertson9724131
Anderson8729172
Hamblen8585172
Greene7827153
Tipton7297101
Coffee6888121
Dickson6819110
Cumberland6683128
Carter6580156
Gibson6503145
Bedford6495129
McMinn646698
Roane6249104
Jefferson6155125
Loudon608769
Hawkins5973107
Lawrence587786
Monroe580895
Warren553981
Dyer5408105
Franklin513390
Fayette501776
Cheatham452755
Obion452796
Cocke447998
Lincoln434363
Rhea433575
Marshall416658
Campbell414063
Weakley407664
Giles3980100
Henderson377776
Macon361078
White360969
Carroll360483
Hardin356466
Hardeman350564
Lauderdale317444
Claiborne316573
Henry316575
Marion312047
Scott310345
Overton299961
Wayne294835
Hickman283146
McNairy280254
DeKalb278754
Smith276639
Haywood270361
Grainger261650
Trousdale249822
Morgan248439
Fentress240847
Johnson238238
Chester213551
Bledsoe211911
Polk205324
Crockett202648
Unicoi201349
Cannon191131
Union189534
Grundy178834
Humphreys178324
Lake170126
Sequatchie169029
Benton165240
Decatur157939
Lewis157926
Meigs137925
Stewart131728
Jackson131535
Clay110131
Houston108933
Perry106128
Moore100817
Van Buren84423
Pickett75924
Hancock58212

Most Popular Stories

Community Events