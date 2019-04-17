Patients of Toney doctor, medical clinic under federal investigation say they're stunned

WAAY 31 spoke with former patients of Dr. Celia Lloyd-Turney's clinic, Choice Medicine, after the medical director and sole physician was arrested and charged with prescribing pills, in excess, to patients.

Two families have filed wrongful death lawsuits against her. Patients of Choice Medicine tell WAAY 31 they can’t believe their doctor is accused of committing such crimes.

“I’ve been up there on several occasions. When you really don’t want to go to the ER, you go to the second closest place, and this was the closest place," Travian Alston said.

Alston is a former patient at Choice Medicine.

“The environment is nice," he said. "The people are nice.”

Alston was completely surprised when he heard federal investigators arrested the director and physician at the clinic, Dr. Celia Lloyd-Turney.

“She seemed like a caring person. She was always looking out and always cared for her patients," Alston said. "She’d ask how they’re doing, talk with the families and whatnot; so, seeing this incident, it’s really shocking."

According to a grand jury indictment, Lloyd-Turney prescribed dangerous combinations of drugs known to heighten the risk of overdose and death.

“It’s like a ‘Wow!’ like a big ‘Wow!’ because you would never think she’d be the type of person to do something like that," Alston said.

He’s not the only former patient stunned by the news.

“I’m shocked because, whenever I needed to, I could go up to that doctor’s office and get a check-up," Derrick Chandler said. "She would know what’s wrong with me and she’d prescribe me medicine, and I’d end up feeling better.”

“I don’t know what the doctors are doing today," Alston added. "Something has to change or we aren’t going to have any doctors.”

Regarding the wrongful death lawsuits filed against Dr. Lloyd-Turney, family members of two former patients state their loved ones died from mixed drug toxicity. One of the lawsuits claims Lloyd-Turney prescribed nearly 600 opioid pills to the victim in the two and a half months leading up to her death.