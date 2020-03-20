Here's how the coronavirus testing process works in Alabama

On Friday, we learned more about the coronavirus testing process from the Alabama Department of Public Health.

A spokeswoman said the department tries to test the specimens of hospitalized patients first, if possible .

That's because of the severity of their symptoms - and possible exposure to others.

She told us all specimens are high priority - but if they can test a hospitalized patient's specimen and get results quickly, they can protect medical employees and preserve personal protective equipment.

At the Huntsville Hospital's Fever and Flu Clinic, patients with non-emergency flu-like symptoms can show up and get tested for the flu and some may be tested for the coronavirus if indicated by the exam.

Let's say you do get tested for the coronavirus, how long will it take to get your test results back?

"It has to go to the clinical laboratory in Montgomery and their turn around time once they start to process this has been between 24 to 72 hours, but closer to 24 and 48 at this moment and they are continuing to work. I spoke with them and they will be working and have processed 7 days a week," said Karen Landers, the Assistant State Health Director Alabama Department of Public Health.

But what happens to the specimens of patient's who are showing severe symptoms and are in the hospital?

On Friday, Landers told us they try to test specimens from those patients first - if possible in the laboratories.

That's because those patients are isolated in a hospital room and could be exposing nurses and doctors to coronavirus.

She says all specimens are a priority, but getting the specimens of hospitalized patients out fast can limit the number of times hospital employees need to use their personal protective equipment, or PPE's.

Any time a hospital employee comes in contact with a potential coronavirus patient, they need to wear their personal protective equipment to limit contact to protect themselves.

Some specimens are sent to commercial labs. Those labs have been reporting their specimen results to the Alabama Department of Public Health in about 4 hours.

