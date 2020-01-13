Clear

Patient critically injured in wreck on Sunswept Circle in Huntsville

The patient was taken to the hospital after the wreck Monday morning.

Posted: Jan 13, 2020 11:03 AM
Updated: Jan 13, 2020 11:25 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition Monday around 10:30 a.m. after a wreck on Sunswept Circle off Old Big Cove Road in Huntsville. 

The car went off the road and into a ditch. It was the only vehicle involved in the wreck.

