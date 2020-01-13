Patient critically injured in wreck on Sunswept Circle in Huntsville

Photo Gallery 1 Images
One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition Monday around 10:30 a.m. after a wreck on Sunswept Circle off Old Big Cove Road in Huntsville.
The car went off the road and into a ditch. It was the only vehicle involved in the wreck.
