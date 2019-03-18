Freeze Warning and patchy frost tonight, comfortably cool Tuesday

Yes, temperatures are a bit below average (the average high is 66 and the average low is 43 for this point in the season), but it's sunny and quiet (still) across the Valley.

Tonight, temperatures will be cold enough to warrant the Freeze Warning that's been issued for 1 to 9 a.m. Tuesday for all of North Alabama and portions of southern Tennessee as we drop to the freezing mark.

You'll need to cover or bring inside any sensitive plants.

Our next chance for rain is still fairly minimal. With high pressure dominating a large part of the eastern U.S., the next front trying to enter the Valley won't make much of a statement on its journey through the region. At most, you can expect about a tenth of an inch of rain. Temperatures will remain largely unaffected and on Friday, temperatures will be able to reach the upper 60s.

The weather remains decent through the weekend as well. Saturday should be nearly perfect with a sunny sky and a high near 70. On Sunday, we look to start out nice before clouds increase later in the day. Spotty showers return Sunday night.