Clear

Pat Robertson stepping down as host of '700 Club'

Pat Robertson

The "700 Club" began airing on the Christian Broadcasting Network in the 1960s.

Posted: Oct 1, 2021 4:38 PM
Updated: Oct 1, 2021 4:42 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

NORFOLK, Va. — The Christian Broadcasting Network says Pat Robertson is stepping down as host of the long-running daily television show the “700 Club.”

The 91-year-old televangelist says Friday was his last show as host of the weekday program, and his son, Gordon, is taking over as full-time host. CBN began airing in 1961 after Robertson bought a bankrupt UHF television station.

The “700 Club” began production in 1966. The network is now based in Virginia Beach. And its outreach extends to more than 100 countries and territories in dozens of languages.

Read more here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 81°
Florence
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Fayetteville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events