Pastor hosts local event to bring officials and community together

On Friday, an event geared toward bringing the community together took place in Big Spring Park.

The Day of Repentance organizer, Curtis Henderson, said he hoped the event could help ease tensions between the community and local officials.

"There's a lot of things going on as far as the coronavirus and a lot of things going on in our community as far as social justice and racism," Henderson said.

Henderson is a pastor at a local church and said he believes bringing the community, Mayor Tommy Battle and Police Chief Mark McMurray together is what’s needed to move forward as a city.

"Huntsville is a great city and we have the opportunity to come together and make it even greater,: he said.

Henderson said he hopes people attend the event with an open mind. He hopes this event can be a starting point to ease tensions in the community

"We're looking for a supernatural, a supernatural move of the spirit," he said.

Henderson and 12 other pastors were at the event Friday speaking and working to unite everyone.