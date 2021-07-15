Pastor, former addict, reflects on toddler killed by fentanyl exposure

A pastor and former drug addict said the death of a Madison County toddler due to fentanyl exposure is not an isolated incident.

Pastor Dave Draper, Jr. with the Church of God in Christ spoke at a Partnership For a Drug-Free Community event Thursday. He shared his story about his battle with addiction that last nearly 15 years.

Come July 19, he will be sober for 40 years.

But Draper is concerned with the ongoing drug epidemic. He said as drugs become more easily common and accessible, more children are getting into them, both on accident and on purpose as they grow older.

He said drug addiction can impact your family more than you, especially children. He added, as sad as the recent death in Huntsville is, the issue at hand is much larger than Huntsville.

"It's devastating because children get caught up in the web of drug addiction," Draper said. "They're helpless. It's hopeless. They can't do a thing about it when a parent or a loved one is involved with drugs and alcohol."

Two young children in Nashville recently died of fentanyl exposure, too. The National Children's Advocacy Center reports 37% of the children they treat have been exposed to illegal drug use.

"It's very devastating and it tells us there's a lot of work to be done," He said. "A lot of work to be done."