Pastor and friend says David Horton was an extraordinary man

Pastor of Compassion City Church and one of David Horton's good friends, Jon Henderson, said when he heard about the shooting at the Mueller plant, he immediately called Horton's wife, Taryn.

"She said I just woke up, I don’t even know," said Henderson. "I immediately told her I would come to her home and when I got there, it was probably 15 minutes later they showed up and gave us the news, David was shot and he didn’t make it."

A moment, that just didn't seem real to Horton's family and friends.

"There’s not a playbook for this, what do you do," said Henderson.

What Horton's wife said about the shooter, Andreas Horton, following her husband's death, took Henderson by surprise.

"In the midst of the brokenness, she said I want to be mad, but I can’t imagine what his families going through.

Henderson said if more people thought the way Taryn did, the world would be a different place.

"People with her attitude that just have the grace of God coming out of them," said Henderson.

Now, Taryn is sharing with us all the type of person Horton was.

"She’s been talking about how much David loved her family, what he did for them, how much he took care of her, how he loved – they were a blended family, his kids," said Henderson. "It made no difference between the kids."

Henderson said he will remember Horton as a friend to all. You didn't have to be related to Horton, to be a part of his family.

"I don't have words to honor David," said Henderson. "I’m not just saying this because of the situation, he was an exceptional human being."