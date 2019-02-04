Clear

Passport Parking App comes to Huntsville

Downtown Huntsville will have a new way for you to pay for parking by the end of the week.

By the end of this week there will a new way to pay for your parking in downtown Huntsville. The parking and public transit department has been working on bringing a parking app to the city for several months. The passport parking app will allow you to pay for your parking spot directly from your phone. When your spot's time is up, the app will notify you and you have the option to add more money so your car can stay parked longer.

"It makes it very much more convenient for our customers and it's great technology and its easy to use and i think people are going to be excited about it," said Director of Parking and Public Transit, Tommy Brown.

Brown said downtown Huntsville will have the parking option and it will be fully operational by the end of the week.

