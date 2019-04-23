Clear

Passing clouds but warm Tuesday

The Tennessee Valley will see more cloud cover Tuesday but afternoon highs will warm to near 80 and remain dry.

Posted: Apr. 23, 2019 7:50 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Despite passing clouds Tuesday, enough sunshine will break through to warm the Tennessee Valley to around 80 degrees.  This is similar to Monday and above normal for this time of the year.

Passing clouds and warm conditions will continue Wednesday with a very low chance for a stray shower near the Shoals and Lincoln County, Tennessee. 

Shower chances will increase through the day Thursday with the best chances occurring Thursday night and into Friday morning.  Some embedded thunderstorms are expected but the severe threat is very low for the Valley.  Severe thunderstorm chances are mostly limited to Southern Mississippi and Southern Alabama Thursday and into Friday morning.

Clearing begins Friday afternoon with sunny skies and warmer afternoon highs returning by Saturday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Florence
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 65°
Fayetteville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 65°
Scottsboro
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events