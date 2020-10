One person was killed in a wreck overnight in Jackson County.

Alabama State Troopers say the single-vehicle crash happened at 2:55 a.m. Friday on Highway 40, two miles east of Scottsboro.

Ricardo Segovia, 29, from Dallas, Texas was killed when the Chevrolet 2500 he was a passenger in left the road on the westbound side. Troopers say he was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.