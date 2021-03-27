Parts of Madison Co. still dealing with power outages Saturday night

Saturday night, parts of Madison County are dealing with power outages caused by storms.

It affected the southern portion of Madison County, including New Hope and Owens Cross Roads.

At Owens Cross Roads, Huntsville Utilities reports it was a downed tree at Hobbs Island Road and Clouds Cove Road that caused isolated outages. Crews as of 8 p.m. Saturday are still working to get more customers back on. A tree trimming crew is also assisting in removing the tree safely from power lines.

There is also a tree down near Honea Lane. Crews are making repairs and removing limbs.

In New Hope, there are multiple reports of lines down and at least one pole that will need to be secured.

Huntsville Utilities ask people to use caution when they see crews working around the county.