Parts of Jackson County in severe drought as conditions worsen across North Alabama

Every county in North Alabama now is covered in the drought monitor

Posted: Sep 26, 2019 10:28 AM
Updated: Sep 26, 2019 11:43 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Parts of Jackson County are now in severe drought and moderate drought conditions have expanded across much of North Alabama.

The changes came in a drought monitor issued Thursday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Every county in North Alabama now is covered in the monitor, from abnormally dry conditions expanding in many counties to a large increase in the moderate drought category.

Last week, only parts of Jackson and Marshall counties were in the moderate drought category.

This week, a portion of Jackson County is in severe drought and the rest of the county is in moderate drought.

The last time any county in North Alabama was in severe drought was Feb. 6, 2018.

Also last week, all of Madison County was classified as abnormally dry.

This week, all of Madison County is classified as moderate drought.

Stay up to date on weather in North Alabama with WAAY 31 Chief Meteorologist Kate McKenna, Meteorologist Rob Elvington and Meteorologist Carson Meredith every day on air and always HERE on WAAYTV.com

