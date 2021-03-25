Parts of I-65 closed in Cullman County due to flooding

The Alabama Department of Transportation is closing northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 65 at Exit 308 at Highway 278 in Cullman County due to flooding.

Traffic will be detoured to Hwy 31/2nd Avenue thru the city of Cullman, according to the Cullman County Emergency Management Agency.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said that area will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Troopers are on scene and working with ALDOT crews to detour traffic through exit ramps.

Turn to WAAY 31 for everything you need to know to stay safe during Thursday's severe weather. Chief Meteorologist Kate McKenna and meteorologists Rob Elvington and Carson Meredith will provide you with the most accurate information on storms by using our StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network.

Stationed in Muscle Shoals, Decatur and Guntersville, the radars provide the best data for all of North Alabama by scanning EVERY community in North Alabama.

See all the radars HERE

Access the Muscle Shoals radar HERE

Access the Decatur radar HERE

Access the Guntersville radar HERE

And download our news and weather apps HERE