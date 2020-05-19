Partnership for a Drug Free Community offers free virtual meetings for recovering addicts

Partnership for a Drug Free Community is offering free virtual meetings for recovering addicts Monday through Friday.
The meetings are at 9 in the morning and 7 in the afternoon. Since March, the organization helped more than 230 people through their virtual meetings.
Partnership for a Drug Free Community plans to reopen offices in the first week of June, but they are still working on their safety precaution plan.
To join the meetings, click here.
