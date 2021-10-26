Clear
Partnership for a Drug-Free Community, Madison Fire & Rescue host Pullin' for Partnerships

Teams of 10 people competed to win trophies and prove their team could pull a 46,000-pound firetruck 50 feet.

Posted: Oct 26, 2021 5:55 PM
Updated: Oct 26, 2021 6:02 PM
Posted By: Olivia Schueller

Pullin' for Partnerships Fire Truck Challenge — it's more than it sounds like! 

Partnerships for a Drug-Free Community and Madison Fire & Rescue teamed up to host a competition supporting drug-free community programs. Teams of 10 people competed to win trophies and prove their team could pull a 46,000-pound firetruck 50 feet. 

There were high school teams, local law enforcement agencies and Madison County companies taking part in the event, all in support of Partnerships for a Drug-Free Community. 

You can find a link to their website here.

