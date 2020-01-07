Recovery Resource Hub aims to prevent overdose deaths in Madison County

People dealing with substance abuse disorder in Madison Conuty will soon have a place to turn if they are seeking help.

Partnership for a drug free community is starting a new program next month. It is a recovery resource hub. It will provide an impartial one-stop shop where people can talk with a state certified peer recovery support specialist and receive advice on where to seek recovery.

Jean Mathews lost her son to an opioid overdose, and her daughter is currently battling addiction. She is hopeful this center will help save lives.

"God always says, he'll make good of whatever is not good, and I believe that my sons death, he's gonna make, make good," Mathews said.

Denise Spiller also lost her child to addiction and is thankful Partnership is taking the initative to provide a service the county lacked.

"You have to be right there when they're ready, and my son when he was ready, I'm fighting insurance, and it just went back and forth in that short of period of time and i lost him," Spiller said. "I think it's awesome for the community and the next generation to have something like this."

According to the Madison County Coroner, there were potentially 82 overdose deaths last year. If confirmed, that would be a record number of deaths. The primary drug of choise is fentanyl.