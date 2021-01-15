Partly sunny and windy Friday, snow showers Saturday morning

A fast moving cold front moved through North Alabama overnight dropping a trace to 0.01" of rain with many areas staying dry. Clear skies have quickly raced in behind the front allowing for sunny skies and temperatures well above freezing for the Friday morning commute.

It will be windy by late morning and into the afternoon with increasing clouds.

An even bigger cool down comes with a reinforcing cold front Friday night. Clouds arrive yet again and even a few flurries will be possible Saturday morning. No accumulation is expected and highs have a hard time reaching the lower 40s Saturday afternoon.

It's quieter to start the next week. The next big weather maker looks to make an impact as early as midweek. Data sources still have some kinks to work out when it comes to the timing of this next system, but it does look to be a wet end to the week for us at this point.