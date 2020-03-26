Partly sunny and warm Friday, storm threat late Saturday night

Most areas warmed to the low 80s with even a few mid 80s in North Alabama Thursday. Muscle Shoals hit 81° back on March 19th but for most, today was the first 80° of 2020. Even with more cloud cover Friday, North Alabama will be 3-5 degrees warmer than Thursday. Expect mid 80s with isolated areas reaching the upper 80s that see more sunshine.

If you need to get outside and even do yard-work North Alabama will be dry Friday and likely all of Saturday. The threat for rain and thunderstorms will increase closer to midnight Saturday night and overnight into early Sunday. The greatest severe threat is in Mississippi and western Tennessee Saturday night. An isolated severe storm is possible in North Alabama for areas west of I-65. The thunderstorm line is expected to weaken as it moves east in the early morning hours Sunday for the rest of North Alabama.

Most areas will be dry by sunrise Sunday. Rain chances will remain low the rest of Sunday and much of Monday. Rain and some storms will return to North Alabama late Monday night.