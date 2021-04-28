Partly cloudy but a warm Wednesday, rain and storms return Thursday

Despite the cloud cover Wednesday, this afternoon still makes it to the mid-80s thanks to a south wind gusting up to 25 mph. Aside from a stray shower or storm mainly in our northwestern counties, North Alabama remains dry through tonight.

Our next cold front is on the way Friday morning. Scattered showers and storms develop late Thursday evening and linger into Friday and at this point, severe weather looks unlikely. Highs drop to the lower 70s behind the front Friday and by Saturday morning, it'll be a much cooler start to the day with morning lows in the upper 40s.

Some data sources are indicating another shot at rain with a system coming up from the Gulf Saturday. Others keep us dry. With this in mind, keep an eye on the weekend forecast for possible updates in the coming days.