Participation in 2020 census required to get your share of Alabama gas tax funds

There’s a new push to make sure local roads are fixed and expanded.

Lawmakers say to get our share of money from a new gas tax you need to take part in next year’s census.

"Closed mouths don't get fed," Marius Moore said.

Moore says he wants his community to step up and participate in next year's census because he wants roads in Madison County to be fixed.

"Some of these roads are bad," Moore said.

Moore works at a car wash in Huntsville. He sees the damage from bad roads every day. He even experienced it himself.

"I've actually cracked rims on my car because of driving bad on these roads," Moore said.

At the end of the month, a new gas tax goes into affect. Every gallon will cost you another six cents. That money will go towards fixing Alabama’s roads. Speaker of the house Mac McCutcheon previously told WAAY 31 road projects funded by the new law could come as soon as next year.

"It will help because we do need better road conditions, and 6 cents shouldn't hurt!" Moore said.

The price increase goes into effect on August 31.

In March, WAAY 31 learned growing counties like Madison County will lose out on some of the funds during the first year. That's because the gas tax law requires numbers from the last census instead of updated population estimates.

That's why lawmakers are now urging people to participate in the upcoming 2020 census to make sure you aren't being cheated out of your cut.

Congressman Robert Aderholt stressed the importance of participating in the 2020 census during a meeting this week.

“For every person that’s not counted in the state of Alabama, that money goes to another state. Our goal is to make sure that we count every person in this 2020 census,” Aderholt said in the meeting.

Aderholt says only 72 percent of people in Alabama participated in the census in 2010. He hopes more people participate this time.

"If they have a better analysis of the people we have here then that's the better that they can help us as a people and as a community," Moore said.