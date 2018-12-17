Partial government shutdown looming

Clear
White House closer to partial shutdown with wall demand.

Posted: Dec. 17, 2018 7:11 AM
Posted By: Nick Santana

WASHINGTON (AP) - Pushing the government to the brink of a partial shutdown, the White House is insisting that Congress provide $5 billion to build a border wall despite lawmaker resistance from both parties.

White House senior adviser Stephen Miller told CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday that President Donald Trump is holding to his position of doing whatever it takes to build a wall, even if it means a shutdown.

President Trump said last week he would be "proud" to have a shutdown to get Congress to approve a $5 billion down payment to fulfill his campaign promise. But the president doesn't have the votes from the Republican-controlled Congress to support funding for the wall at that level.

Without a resolution, parts of the federal government will close at midnight Friday.

